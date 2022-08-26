73º

Reminder: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know

All ramps closed, too

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

I-75 sign in Detroit. (Ken Haddad, WDIV)

DETROIT – Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this weekend for bridge repairs.

MDOT says road repair and bridge work require closing southbound I-75 from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to I-375 from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

All ramps from 9 Mile Road through Mack Avenue will also be closed.

The freeway-to-freeway detour is southbound I-75 to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then southbound M-10 to southbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 closed from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to I-375 for road and bridge repairs this weekend in Wayne County (MDOT)

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

