Detroit police search for suspect in 4 separate shootings that appear to be ‘random’: What we know

DETROIT – Detroit police want help identifying a suspect in four separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

According to Detroit police Chief James White, a 44-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues.

While police were investigating that shooting, a witness found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the area of 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue.

At around 6:50 a.m. a woman in her 40s was found shot multiple times in the 19700 block of Livernois Avenue. At 7:10 a.m. a man was shot once when he noticed the suspect peering into vehicles and said something.

According to White, one of the victims was waiting for a bus, another was walking his dog and another was on the street. They were all injured, but none of the victims were robbed.

Police believe a single suspect and a single weapon are involved in the crimes. The suspect is believed to be a man who was wearing all black, including a black jacket that appears to be a Carhart jacket.

The suspect is `believed to be 5′8′' tall and in his mid-to-late 20s or possibly early 30s. Detroit police are working with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and Homeland Security to search for the suspect.

Police believe the acts are random and that there is no relationship between any of the crimes. The last time the suspect was seen was at 9 a.m. in the area of Livernois Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

If you see the suspect, police said you should contact 911 or the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. Do not approach him. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Below is a recording of a press conference Detroit police and the mayor held on Sunday:

