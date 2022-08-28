84º

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in multiple deadly shootings

Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Police want help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple deadly shootings. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple deadly shootings.

The shootings took place overnight Saturday (Aug. 27) in the Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct. Police said multiple officers are in the area searching for the suspect.

If you see the suspect, police said you should contact 911. Do not approach him. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Detroit police Chief James White and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan are expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide more information.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

