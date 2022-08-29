Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat Monday

DETROIT – The weather headline today is the Marginal Risk for severe storms later this afternoon and it’s all depending on how the rest of today sets up here around Metro Detroit. A weak disturbance moving our way overnight is bringing a few rain and thundershowers early this morning but it may slow you down for that Monday morning commute. These showers won’t last too long and should be moving out by 7-8am as we try to clear out. We may be in for more trouble if the skies do clear out this morning and into the afternoon. Right now, it’s partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and muggy as you head out and about. An isolated rain or thundershower is possible but Exact Track 4D Radar will be more active later this afternoon.

SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

The fear for scattered strong to severe storms later today stems from the heat and humidity building here in Metro Detroit creating an unstable atmosphere all across Pure Michigan. High temperatures will at least hit the middle 80s with a chance of landing near 90F if we hang on to that hazy heat and a warming wind SW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph at times. Eyes to the skies as a line of storms will be most likely after 4pm moving in a line from west to east. These storms will produce some heavy downpours in no time so watch out for pooling and ponding as we slow it down for the evening drive. A few storms also could produce gusty winds over 50mph capable of creating some damage, and there’s always the deadly threat of lightning later this afternoon into the early evening.

Ad

SUNSET: 8:12 PM

There is a chance that the storm line slows down and delivers these storms later in the evening and overnight. We must be on guard for some storms late tonight and early Tuesday, but the storms tend to lose much of their severe strength without any of that heat of the day. Showers and storms will be possible through about 7am Tuesday before we start to see much different weather moving in leading to some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds WSW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph at times.

We will see sunshine mixed with a few clouds on Wednesday on a very pleasant day to get over the hump. Highs will settle in the lower 80s with low humidity and a nice breeze WNW 8-18 gusting 20-30mph. Thursday will be almost identical with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs cooling just a bit into the middle 70s as almost an early Fall like feel. Friday will be more dry weather with sun and clouds and highs closer to 80F and a great way to end the work and school week.

Ad

The weekend ahead is far enough away to have more of a ‘wait and see’ mentality. The computer models are hinting at a dry day Saturday with increasing clouds and highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will become a little muggier with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. We will keep you posted as we get closer. Today is the perfect time to get the 4 Warn Weather App to keep you ahead of the summer storms we have coming our way and, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android