Aerial images show severe storm damage in Macomb County

Damage from an Aug. 29, 2022, storm in the area of Howard and Lenon streets in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Mich. – Several buildings and trees in Macomb County were severely damaged when severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan.

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents lost power as heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms arrived Monday evening.

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in Monroe when she accidentally touched a downed power line, and an 8-year-old boy was badly burned in Warren when he tried to swing from another.

Here are some pictures of the damage near Howard and Lenon streets in Richmond:

Storm damage from an Aug. 29, 2022, storm in the area of Howard and Lenon streets in Richmond. (WDIV)

Branches that fell on the roof of a home during an Aug. 29, 2022, storm in the area of Howard and Lenon streets in Richmond. (WDIV)

Crews working on downed branches after an Aug. 29, 2022, storm in the area of Howard and Lenon streets in Richmond. (WDIV)

