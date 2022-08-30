Aerial images show severe storm damage in Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. – Several buildings and trees in Macomb County were severely damaged when severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan.
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents lost power as heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms arrived Monday evening.
A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in Monroe when she accidentally touched a downed power line, and an 8-year-old boy was badly burned in Warren when he tried to swing from another.
Here are some pictures of the damage near Howard and Lenon streets in Richmond:
