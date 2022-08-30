77º

Pictures: Trees completely uprooted, car smashed during severe storms in Rochester Hills

Aerial footage shows damage from Monday evening storms

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Rochester Hills, Oakland County, Local, Storm Damage, Weather
A tree that smashed a car in Rochester Hills during an Aug. 29, 2022, storm. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Multiple trees were completely uprooted and at least one car was smashed during severe storms in a Rochester Hills neighborhood.

Aerial video shows several fallen trees in the 300 block of Winry Drive, which is off of Tienken Road between North Livernois and South Rochester roads.

Crews were called to the scene early Tuesday morning to help clean up the aftermath. Fallen trees are being cut up and branches are being removed from on top of nearby houses.

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents lost power as heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms arrived Monday evening.

RELATED: Aerial images show severe storm damage in Macomb County

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in Monroe when she accidentally touched a downed power line, and an 8-year-old boy was badly burned in Warren when he tried to swing from another.

Here are some pictures of the damage:

A tree that smashed a car in Rochester Hills during an Aug. 29, 2022, storm. (WDIV)
A tree on Winry Drive in Rochester Hills that was uprooted during an Aug. 29, 2022, storm. (WDIV)
A tree that fell on top of a home on Winry Drive in Rochester Hills during an Aug. 29, 2022, storm. (WDIV)
A tree that fell on top of a home on Winry Drive in Rochester Hills during an Aug. 29, 2022, storm. (WDIV)

