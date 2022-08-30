70º

Monroe girl electrocuted after accidentally grabbing downed power line

Police say 14-year-old girl believed she was grabbing a stick while walking outside

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

MONROE, Mich. – A girl was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical line that had fallen in the city of Monroe during as severe storms crossed through Southeast Michigan Monday night.

At about 7:41 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted in a residential area on Peters Street, near Conant Avenue and East 1st Street, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The girl, who lives in the area, was reportedly walking with a friend in her backyard when she grabbed what she thought was a stick, but it was actually a charged power line.

When emergency response teams arrived at the scene, the girl was still “in contact with the energized electrical line,” officials said.

DTE Energy disconnected the power lines so that emergency teams could help the girl, but by the time the lines were disconnected, the girl had died.

Officials say the girl’s family members were also at the scene when the electrocution occurred. Monroe police detectives were still investigating the incident as of Monday night.

