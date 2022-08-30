Boil water advisory in effect for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and Novi

A boil water advisory has been issued for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station on Monday.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, preventive measures are recommended due to the loss of pressure as it can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Officials say that the bacteria generally are not harmful but common throughout our environment.

No contamination has been detected, but officials suggest all water customers in the affected areas are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking as it will kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Officials say the water system in the area will be flushed and collected for samples. The boil water notice will be lifted once the laboratory confirms that the water is safe to drink.