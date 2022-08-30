69º

LIVE

Local News

Boil water advisory in effect for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and Novi

Several Oakland County communities impacted

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Novi, GLWA, Boil Water Advisory, Oakland County, Great Lakes Water Authority
A boil water advisory has been issued for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station on Monday. (KPRC)

A boil water advisory has been issued for all Walled Lake, Commerce Township, and Novi residents after a loss of pressure occurred due to a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority station on Monday.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, preventive measures are recommended due to the loss of pressure as it can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Officials say that the bacteria generally are not harmful but common throughout our environment.

No contamination has been detected, but officials suggest all water customers in the affected areas are advised to boil water used for drinking and cooking as it will kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Officials say the water system in the area will be flushed and collected for samples. The boil water notice will be lifted once the laboratory confirms that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter