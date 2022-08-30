More than 10% of the DTE Energy service area in Southeast Michigan is without power

More than 260,000 DTE Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning, a day after severe storms knocked down trees and power lines across the area on Monday afternoon and evening.

DTE Energy reported 262,497 customers in the dark as of 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, just under 12% of the entire service area. DTE said 1,890 crews were in the field working to restore power.

“Our crews are securing the more than 3,300 downed power lines, assessing damage and beginning restoration. Crews from across the country are being brought in to assist in this effort. We will provide restoration estimates as soon as our crews can safely assess damage,” DTE said.

Wind gusts in multiple areas topped 70 mph, which is near the strength of a weak tornado. In West Michigan, more than 150,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power. Several schools were closed due to outages in Metro Detroit.

Storms rolled through Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Monday, but Michigan was by far the hardest hit for power outages. Indiana and Ohio had a combined 20,000 power outages, while Michigan, statewide, totaled more than 350,000. In the past, DTE has blamed trees.

All of this comes on the heels of DTE Energy’s proposed an 8.8% rate increase to raise $388 million for grid improvements. Many residents have pushed the Michigan Public Service Commission to reject the proposal.

