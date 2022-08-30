Western Michigan University student deaths prompt petition for safer roads

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A petition has been started in an effort to make roadways near Western Michigan University’s campus safer after two students were struck by vehicles and killed on separate occasions.

The latest death of a 21-year-old student has prompted members of a sorority she was a part of to start a petition requesting the city of Kalamazoo to add safety features to roads near campus. Over the weekend, a woman identified as Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was struck by a vehicle in the area of Howard Street and Michigan Avenue.

The out-of-state student was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident has reportedly been charged in connection with the incident, and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The new petition is requesting the city take several measures to improve pedestrian safety in areas directly off campus, where some students live.

“Off campus student residential areas have frequent concerns regarding pedestrian safety and now is the time to take action to prevent a tragic incident like these from happening again,” the petition reads.

Less than one year earlier, another young woman who attended WMU was killed by a driver accused of being drunk.

Bailey Broderick, 19, was struck and killed by a vehicle while on Fraternity Village Drive near Michigan Avenue. Hunter Hudgins, 19, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and fatally striking Broderick. He is currently awaiting trial.

Petitioners say “plans were made to make Fraternity Village Drive a safer street” after Broderick’s death “given the high amount of foot traffic” in the area, but that those plans have not yet been executed. Details about what plans were made and by who were not immediately clear. The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department and Eastern Michigan University’s Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Students supporting the petition are requesting the city of Kalamazoo add new crosswalks, speed bumps, street lighting, signs and more to help increase pedestrian safety in high foot traffic areas. Click here to read the entire petition.

