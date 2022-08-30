What you need to know before you tailgate at NCAA football games in Michigan this year

Get ready to make some noise! College football season is finally here.
Central Michigan University
Mascot: Chippewas
Where they play: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Bag policy:
Central Michigan has implemented one clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag not to exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and one hand bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.
Chippewa Pride:
The university state that any mimicking, stereotyping and misrepresentation of Native American cultures and behaviors will not be tolerated and actions can be subject for removal.
Gates:
All gates to the stadium will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. There are gates located on all four corners of the stadium.
Permitted Items:
- One clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag not to exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- One handbag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″
- Seat Cushions (no pockets)
- Seatbacks (no pockets)
- Binoculars
- Cell phones
- Small non-professional cameras and radios
- Blankets and rain apparel
- Signs
Prohibited Items:
- Non-clear bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″
- Camera bag
- Binocular case
- Computer bag
- Luggage
- Backpacks
- Fanny Packs
- Outside food and drink including bottled water
- Aerosol and spray cans
- Weapons
- Umbrellas regardless of size
- Animals (exception of service animals)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans or flasks
- Artificial noisemakers
- Smoking in the stadium
- Signs on poles that block the view of other fans or stadium advertisement
Parking:
Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. Tailgate lots will shut down at kickoff. Parking purchased on game day is $20.
RV Parking:
- RV’s are permitted to park in lot 63W.2. RV lots open four hours before kickoff.
- The cost for an RV parking pass is $80 for a single game and $175 for a season pass.
- The cost of overnight parking is $100 for the night prior to the game, which includes gameday parking.
Tailgating/Parking Guidelines:
- Parking permits should be displayed at all times
- Vehicles parked in fire lanes, at the end of aisles and in any other illegal location will be ticketed and/or towed.
- Vehicles must only occupy one parking space. Tailgating accessories may not be placed in any designated parking space as space can be very limited
- Tailgating is not permitted during the game, at halftime or after the game.
- Michigan laws pertaining to the possession, consumption and distribution of alcohol and controlled substances will be enforced. Tailgating may not include kegs or mass quantities of alcohol. Glass containers are not permitted in the tailgating area.
- Large trucks (e.g., U-Haul-type, over 2-1/2 tons, etc.), vehicles with trailers and buses are not permitted in the tailgating area without prior written Athletic Department approval.
- Large grills pulled on their own wheels by vehicles are not permitted in the tailgating area without prior written Athletic Department approval.
Eastern Michigan University
Mascot: Eagles
Where they play: Rynearson Stadium
Parking:
- Parking is free for EMU Students in lot #5. All other labeled lots, with the exception of the VIP Lot, are general lots open to all faculty, staff and fans. The cost of parking is $5 cash within the timeframe of parking lots opening.
- Vehicles that take up more than two spaces are permitted with the purchase of a game day parking pass of $20.
- Prior approval must be given in writing for oversized vehicles, such as buses and U-Hauls to be present in designated tailgate areas.
Tailgating:
Tailgating is authorized only in designated locations near the EMU Convocation Center, Rynearson Stadium and athletic facilities.
Below is a map of parking lots accessible.
- Tailgating hours are three hours prior to scheduled kick-off of EMU Home Football Games.
- Grills are permitted provided guests do so only in the same space occupied by their vehicle
- Tents must not exceed 10′ x 10′ unless approval is given by EMU Athletics.
- Tents must be placed directly behind vehicles and not impede the flow of pedestrians or vehicles.
Michigan State University
Mascot: Spartans
Where they play: Spartan Stadium
Tailgating:
- Tailgating lots will now open on campus at 7 a.m. for noon to 4 p.m. kickoffs and 11 a.m. for night games. These times apply only to Saturday games. Previously, lots opened at 7 a.m. for noon kickoffs, 9 a.m. for 3:30/4 p.m. kickoffs, and 1 p.m. for night games. Click here for tailgate packages.
- Tailgating is permitted in all public parking areas on campus.
- No tents larger than 10′ x 10′.
- No trailers of any type including pig roasters.
- No kegs or other common source containers.
- No couches or upholstered furniture.
Parking:
- All other public game-day parking for cars will be available for $20.
- Recreational vehicle parking is available in lot 97 behind the Engineering Research Building and the cost is $60 per RV.
- Charter bus parking is $100.
- Oversized trucks must park in RV parking.
Bag Policy:
The only bags, packages or containers permitted to be carried by fans as they enter the stadium are the following: Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) or small clutch bag, camera and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap.
Permitted Items:
- Binoculars without the case.
- Seat cushions without backs or zippered sections that cannot be used as a bag (see examples).
- Pagers and cell phones.
- Small cameras and radios.
- Blankets and rain apparel.
- One factory sealed 20-oz. bottled water per person.
Prohibited Items:
- Weapons
- Containers of any kind, including aerosol cans and spray cans.
- Umbrellas, flags and flagpoles.
- Alcoholic beverages and food of any kind.
- Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks. and open bottled water.
- Camcorders and tripods and selfie-sticks.
- Strollers.
- Non-approved chair backs.
- Projectiles.
- Other potentially dangerous objects.
University of Michigan
Mascot: Wolverines
Where they play: Big House
Bag Policy:
All bags (including purses and fanny packs) are prohibited from being carried into Michigan Stadium. Medical exceptions will be addressed individually at the gates. Those requiring necessary items (e.g., diapers for a baby, medical prescriptions, etc.) are encouraged to carry them into the stadium in a clear plastic bag.
Permitted Items:
- Foam seat pads.
- Small non-pocket seat cushions without storage slots.
- Binoculars without cases.
- Cell phones and pagers.
- Small cameras and radios.
- Blankets and rain apparel.
- Walking canes.
Prohibited Items:
- All bags (including purses, fanny packs, etc.).
- All bottles (including all types of water bottles).
- Alcoholic beverages.
- Aerosol and spray cans.
- Animals (except service animals for persons with a disability).
- Flags and flagpoles.
- Containers of any kind (including coolers, thermoses, cups, cans, and flasks)
- Flags and flagpoles
- Food of any kindIrritants.
- Projectiles (including footballs, Frisbees and beach balls).
- Seat cushions containing any type of metal or those with pockets, storage slots, seat backs, armrests, or attachments of any kind.
- Strollers.
- Video camera, tripods and selfie sticks.
- Umbrellas.
- Weapons.
- Any other item that may obstruct or impair the view or enjoyment of another attendee.
Parking:
- Football parking lots open between 6 a.m. and noon on game days.
- A limited number of single-game parking passes for persons needing accessible parking will be available in the Green Lot on game day on a first-come, first-serve basis and requires a State-Issued Disability Parking Placard or license plate.
- Access to game day/cash sales parking is available on a weather permitting basis at the University of Michigan Golf Course from three locations: State Street, Stadium Boulevard/Green Lot and Main Street.
- Game day/cash sales parking is also available at Pioneer High School from Main Street, Ann Arbor Golf and Outing from Stadium Boulevard, Maize Lot from State Street just south of the Varsity Tennis Center and the University of Michigan Driving Range from South Main Street.
- Vehicles and RVs should vacate all lots two hours after the game.
- RV passes allow RVs four spaces.
Tailgating:
- All tailgaters must stay off all playable golf surfaces.
- Flags, balloons and signs are to not be displayed more than 20 feet above parking lot surfaces.
Western Michigan University
Mascot: Broncos
Where they play: Waldo Stadium
Tailgating
- Tailgating is permitted from four hours prior to kickoff to the start of the game and for one hour after the game.
- Tailgating is not permitted during the game or at half time.
- Stand-alone tents must be behind vehicle and cannot impede traffic flow.
- No glass containers.
- No kegs, half barrels, pony kegs or other common alcohol containers.
Parking
- One space per vehicle and costs $10 per vehicle.
- RVs may be required to purchases multiple parking spaces in designated area.
Below is a map of the tailgating and parking lots on campus.
