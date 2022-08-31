68º

85-year-old man rescued after downed power line leads to fire in Roseville

Senior citizen is alive officials say

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Local 4 has seen the danger firsthand of downed power lines as a senior citizen was rescued after a home went up in flames in Roseville.

The rescue took place Tuesday afternoon on Masonic between Kelly Road and Gratiot Avenue.

The senior citizen’s home was burned to the ground, but thanks to his neighbors, he is still alive.

Neighbors say the power lines came down Monday (Aug. 29) night during the thunderstorm.

Officials say they checked on it regularly.

“When we arrived today earlier to check on it, it was still not sparking,” said Anthony Robinson of the Roseville Fire Department.

