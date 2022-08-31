Metro Detroit weather: A nice lull before holiday weekend

DETROIT – It’s quite normal for Mother Nature to deliver a little pleasure after we have felt the pain of her wrath. The cooler air following the Monday storms is making for some great sleeping weather with the windows open the next few nights if you’re into that sort of thing. Temperatures are in the upper 50s for those of you are heading out and about before the sun rises over Metro Detroit. We will then warm into the lower 60s for the rest of the morning. Watch out for some patchy fog, especially in rural and hilly areas.

SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

We are in for quite a treat over the next several days starting with a nice and mostly sunny Hump Day here in Metro Detroit. The winds will control our temperature destiny today and it looks like we will enjoy a nice and warming breeze WSW 8-18 gusting 20-25mph at times. The winds may shift to the WNW but it looks like it will be late in the day before that happens allowing our afternoon highs to land in the low and middle 80s with a beautiful blend of sun and clouds. Some of that slightly cooler air will begin to blow in later tonight.

SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Thursday morning low temperatures will be very pleasant once again in the middle and upper 50s under clear skies. The cooler breeze tomorrow NW 5-10mph will knock our high temperatures down just a little in the upper 70s to low 80s which is right at our climatological average for the start of September.

Friday is another nice start in the upper 50s to low 60s first thing in the morning and slightly warmer air is moving in to start the Holiday Weekend. Look for highs to rebound back into the middle 80s with added humidity. It will be a nice start to Arts, Beats, and Eats in Royal Oak along with the Peach Festival in Romeo. Saturday will be nice and warm once again with temperatures racing well into the middle or even upper 80s. But there is a weak cold front moving across Pure Michigan late Saturday.

We may see a few scattered rain and thundershowers in the late afternoon or evening Saturday but, the showers may come overnight if the front arrives a little later. So, there is a chance that we will see a dry weekend during daylight hours. Sunday morning showers are possible early before we get back to a nice mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday afternoon. Labor Day is Monday and it again looks like we will see a beauty of a Holiday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Today is the perfect time to get the 4 Warn Weather App to keep you ahead of the summer storms we have coming our way and, it’s free!

