Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 205K in the dark on Aug. 31, 2022

DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, still, as on Wednesday.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, more than 204,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 10% of all DTE customers.

About 50,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power at that same time.

