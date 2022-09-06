Michigan man lied about state troopers forging search warrant, stealing meds, police say

ALPENA, Mich. – A Michigan man has been charged for lying about state troopers forging search warrant documents and stealing medications and money from him, according to authorities.

Police said a criminal investigation was opened in June 2021 after Thomas Arthur VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, alleged that Michigan State Police officials stole prescription medications and money from him. He also accused them of possibly forging search warrant documents, police said.

On Feb. 16, 2021, officials from MSP searched VanDuinen’s home and a storage unit he was renting, according to authorities. The investigation into those findings is still active.

VanDuinen reported his allegations to MSP’s internal affairs, and an investigation was initiated, police said. That investigation was closed in January, and Michigan’s attorney general authorized charges against VanDuinen, officials said.

VanDuinen was arrested Aug. 26 and taken to the Alpena County Jail. He was arraigned at 88th District Court on three counts of false report of a felony, one count of lying to a peace officer, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.