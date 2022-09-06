Morning 4: Where the rule of no white clothes after Labor Day came from -- and more news

French fashion designer Coco Chanel (1883 - 1971) in her apartment at the Hotel Ritz Paris, circa 1960. (Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day.

The history behind the rule of not wearing white after Labor Day

Do you have grandparents or parents who swear not to wear white after Labor Day weekend until Memorial Day weekend?

Well, the fashion rule that seems to be fading holds some history.

Local 4′s style editor Jon Jordan and Wayne State University’s lecturer of fashion design and merchandising Monika Sinclair weighed in on the history of the fashion rule of not wearing white after Labor Day -- here’s what we learned.

Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say

A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said.

Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks

Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites and authorities believe his brother and fellow suspect, Myles Sanderson, 30, is injured, on the run and likely in the provincial capital of Regina, said police chief Evan Bray.

Body found during search for abducted mother in Tennessee

Police have recovered a body while searching for an abducted mother who was kidnapped while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee.

