Roseville woman arrested for impaired driving, child endangerment, officials say

Officials say they discovered three children, large dog

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been arrested for impaired driving, and child endangerment officials say.

The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:20 p.m. in Royal Oak, police say.

Police say the female driver, 36, displayed severe intoxication when they pulled her over as she was swerving wildly while also forcing other drivers out of the way and driving on the shoulder.

Officials also say that they discovered three children, ages 15, 12, and three, and a large dog were in the vehicle.

Police say the children were turned over to a family member while the driver was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

