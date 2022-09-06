Police launch murder investigation after man found dead at Inkster apartment

The scene of a Sept. 6, 2022, murder investigation in Inkster.

INKSTER, Mich. – Police have launched a murder investigation after a young man was found shot to death at an Inkster apartment, officials said.

The discovery was made around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the 4300 block of Hickory Street, according to Michigan State Police.

Homicide detectives, troopers, and evidence technicians were called to an apartment complex and found a man who had died from multiple gunshot injuries, police said.

The man was in his late 20s or early 30s, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, police said. State troopers are assisting Inkster police with the investigation.