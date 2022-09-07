2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County

Semi trucks involved in a Sept. 6, 2022, crash on U.S. 23 in Livingston County.

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said.

The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Crouse Road in Hartland Township, according to authorities.

A 60-year-old Taylor man was driving a 2007 Freightliner south on U.S. 23 when he approached a congested stretch of highway, police said. He rear-ended a 2015 Dodge Caravan that was stopped in the roadway, according to officials.

The semi truck pushed the Caravan off the highway, and the 33-year-old Grand Blanc man driving the minivan was injured, authorities said.

After crashing into the Caravan, the semi truck continued south and crashed into the back of a 2014 International Harvester semi truck driven by a 58-year-old Gaylord man, police said.

The International Harvester semi truck was forced into the back of a fully loaded 2020 Freightliner semi truck, according to authorities. The 2020 Freightliner was being driven by a 56-year-old Flint man, officials said.

Police said the driver of the 2007 Freightliner was seriously injured. He was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor in critical condition.

The minivan driver was taken to U of M Hospital in “good condition,” authorities report.

The other two drivers were not injured, police said.

All four drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and officials don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors, they said.

The road was closed for about six hours before reopening.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.