Detroit police involved in standoff with barricaded gunman on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are currently on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s east side.
According to officials in the 9th precinct, the gunman is barricaded on the 9400 block of Somerset Avenue.
Police ask residents to take shelter as soon as possible.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided when available.
HAPPENING NOW: We're investigating a barricaded gunman situation in the 9400 block of Somerset on the city's east side. We're asking residents to shelter in place. Our officers and Special Response Team are on scene. We'll provide updates once available. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/7cwPB3CL6P— DPD 9th Precinct (@DPD9Pct) September 7, 2022