Detroit police want help identifying suspect, person of interest in carjacking

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public to help them identify a suspect and person of interest in a carjacking in Detroit.

The incident happened at 12 a.m. on Aug. 24. Police said a 71-year-old man agreed to give the suspect a ride to a gas station.

While they were on their way to the gas station, the suspect saw the person of interest and asked the man to also give her a ride.

All three people were in the vehicle traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton streets when the suspect assaulted the 71-year-old man and demanded his green Jeep Commander, according to police.

The victim and the person of interest exited the vehicle and the suspect fled the scene with the Jeep.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants with black stripes and red tennis shoes. He was carrying a towel.

The person of interest is described as a woman last seen wearing a black top and multi-colored stretch pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

