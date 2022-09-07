Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1M Powerball prize

An Inkster man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Derrick Harrell, 46, matched the five white balls – 06-24-35-37-44 – in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.

“I usually play Powerball once a week,” said Harrell. “The day after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and saw that I’d matched five. When I realized the prize for matching five white balls was $1 million, I was in shock! Winning big still feels unreal.”

Harrell recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to help his family and then save the remainder for retirement.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I will be able to live debt-free and have extra savings for retirement,” said Harrell.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. One ticket bought in Pennsylvania won the $206.9 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $170 million.

