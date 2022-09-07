Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit

Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit.

The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say.

Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is in critical condition.

Officials say the alleged suspect has been identified as a female.

Police say the victim and the alleged suspect were in a vehicle together when they hit a car in front of them. The victim got out of the alleged suspect’s vehicle and got into an argument which is when the alleged suspect may have shot the victim.

Paramedics were flagged at Woodward Avenue and Witherell Street for the victim, officials say.