76º

LIVE

Local News

Delta flight lands safely in Detroit after engine issue identified in air

All passengers, crew members arrive at DTW safely

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Delta, DTW, Detroit Metro Airport
A Delta plane. (Rick Bowmer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – A Delta flight landed safely in Detroit after an engine issue was identified while the plane was in the air.

An engine performance issue was identified on Delta flight 1735 shortly before landing. The flight had taken off from Charleston and was heading toward Detroit, a company spokesperson said.

All passengers and crew members arrived safely at Detroit Metro Airport, according to Delta.

“The safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email