Delta flight lands safely in Detroit after engine issue identified in air

DETROIT – A Delta flight landed safely in Detroit after an engine issue was identified while the plane was in the air.

An engine performance issue was identified on Delta flight 1735 shortly before landing. The flight had taken off from Charleston and was heading toward Detroit, a company spokesperson said.

All passengers and crew members arrived safely at Detroit Metro Airport, according to Delta.

“The safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority,” the spokesperson said.