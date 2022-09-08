How DNA helped investigators identify a Michigan woman and her killer in a 1988 cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. – On Wednesday, Georgia investigators named the man they believe killed a Michigan woman nearly 34 years ago.

A woman’s body was found at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, 1988, in Dade County, Georgia. Her body was about 5 miles from the Alabama Stateline. She remained unidentified for 33 years.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigators forensic artist made clay renderings and drew composites, hoping to identify her. In the mid-2000s, the case was reassigned and investigators found more evidence. That evidence was sent to an FBI lab in Washington D.C. for further testing. A DNA profile of the woman was created.

She was known as Rising Fawn Jane Doe. In March, with the help of DNA, she was identified as Stacy Lyn Chahorski.

Investigators also found DNA evidence from an unknown man, the man they suspected was responsible for her death. The DNA evidence from the case was sent to Othram and Othram scientists used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to develop a comprehensive genealogical profile for the suspect.

“Othram successfully produced a DNA profile and FBI genealogists developed investigative leads in June 2022. GBI investigators began to interview potential family and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the Othram profile,” according to DNA Solves.

DNA testing led investigators to name Henry Frederick “Hoss” Weiss as the primary suspect in Chahorski’s death. He would have been 34 years old at the time of her murder in 1988.

Weiss was a truck driver who drove through Georgia on his regular route. Investigators said he had a criminal history. He was also a stunt driver. In 1999, he was killed in a crash at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death, according to DNA Solves.

Investigators matched Weiss to the crime using a family member’s DNA.

His criminal history involved theft, assault and obstruction of a police officer, according to DNA Solves. His arrests predate mandatory DNA testing after felony arrest -- which is why genealogy was used to reveal the connection to the DNA.

Click here to learn more from DNA Solves and view other cases.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.