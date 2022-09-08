Morning 4: Poll results show where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, election protocols -- and more news

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, an election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting

Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and preparing absentee ballots before Election Day, but don’t completely support offering income tax credits to private school donors, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road

An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road.

Delta flight lands safely in Detroit after engine issue identified in air

A Delta flight landed safely in Detroit after an engine issue was identified while the plane was in the air.

7 ‘Clear Gods’ members from Southfield, Detroit charged in $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme

A Detroit man and six current or former Southfield residents from the self-described “Clear Gods” are accused of conducting 26,000 transactions as part of a $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme.

