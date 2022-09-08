Morning 4: Poll results show where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, election protocols -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting
Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and preparing absentee ballots before Election Day, but don’t completely support offering income tax credits to private school donors, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road.
Delta flight lands safely in Detroit after engine issue identified in air
A Delta flight landed safely in Detroit after an engine issue was identified while the plane was in the air.
7 ‘Clear Gods’ members from Southfield, Detroit charged in $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme
A Detroit man and six current or former Southfield residents from the self-described “Clear Gods” are accused of conducting 26,000 transactions as part of a $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme.