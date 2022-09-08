Tracking weekend shower chances for big sports weekend in Metro Detroit

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!

Oh, how glorious it is to start with such comfortable and dry air over Metro Detroit.

We have clear skies and cool temps starting in the middle 50s. There is some patchy fog early on in those usual spots.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.

We will continue to be rewarded after a dull and cloudy few days with sunshine all morning and throughout the afternoon. It’s called wall to wall sunshine, and it will help our high temperatures get back into the lower to middle 80s later today.

The winds will be light, moving NNE and switching to ESE at 5-10 mph. We’ll see slightly cooler highs on the east side with those winds coming off of the big lakes.

We are still days away from our next rain threat as we enjoy a nice and gradual warm up.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:55 p.m.

Sunny Friday

Remember that we are still about two weeks away from the official start of the fall season.

We will enjoy temperatures a good 5-10 degrees above average on Friday and for the first half of the weekend. Highs Friday will hit the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies, with a just a touch of added humidity across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Rain-free Saturday

Saturday should be all good when it comes to being rain free.

Skies will go from partly cloudy to only partly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

The clouds moving in will be attached to our next rain chances, but we should get through the Michigan State game, which starts at 4 p.m. in East Lansing. And we should get through the night game at the Big House as Michigan takes on Hawaii.

Rain will begin to move in overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday rain chances

Anyone planning on tailgating for the Lions home opener on Sunday should bring a couple of umbrellas or a nice tent.

Scattered rain showers will be coming in waves throughout the morning, becoming more numerous and widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the middle and upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain around.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the onset of the rain, either late Saturday or early Sunday.

Rain lasts into next week

This rain maker is going to sit and spin just to our south Sunday through Tuesday, bringing showers on and off Monday and Tuesday, too.

It may not be until Wednesday morning before we start to clear out. We need the rain badly.

