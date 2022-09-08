Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night.

Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat on the St. Clair River near Marine City cross the international border around midnight Sunday into Monday (Sept. 4 into Sept. 5).

Marysville agents were called to the shore and spoke to three people who got off the boat, according to authorities. All three admitted to crossing the border from Canada, officials said.

A 37-year-old Spanish man, a 30-year-old Chilean man, and a 34-year-old Brazilian man were taken into custody.

“Smugglers need to understand that our manpower, integrated with technology, affords us the operational advantage in these smuggling attempts, and they will be stopped,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said. “We will continue to degrade and dismantle these transnational criminal organizations who attempt to exploit our border.”

Anyone with information about suspicious activity at the border is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch telephone number at 800-537-3220.