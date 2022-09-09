Detroit People Mover extends service hours for Auto Show

The Detroit People Mover has added longer service hours while also releasing its Auto Show schedule, which takes affect this weekend.

DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover has added longer service hours while also releasing its Auto Show schedule, which takes affect this weekend.

The people mover will stay open until midnight Friday’s and Saturday’s beginning Sept. 9.

The current hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Monday through Thursday and closure on Sunday will still be in effect with the exception of the Detroit Auto Show which can be seen below.

DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER SCHEDULE – DETROIT AUTO SHOW 2022

Wednesday, Sept. 14 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 7 a.m. – Midnight Saturday Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 8 a.m. – Midnight Sunday Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday Sept. 19 – Sept. 22 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

DTC General Manager Robert Cramer said:

“We have been encouraged by the support and interest the community has shown in requesting more service from the People Mover. Our staff will be responsive to city residents’ and downtown visitors’ mobility needs as we continue hiring and working to increase hours and stations available on the system. We’re excited to be part of making the return of the Auto Show another way to highlight great things happening in the city.”

Ad

Free fare on the Detroit People Mover continues through Oct. 30, 2022.

Read: Detroit People Mover extends free fare period through October