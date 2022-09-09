Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said.

Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.

“This sort of conduct is illegal and will not be tolerated in Dearborn,” police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I’d like to commend the concerned citizen for documenting the incident and bringing it to our attention.”

Tew was arrested Wednesday (Sept. 7) at his home and charged with felony indecent exposure with sexually delinquent person notice and misdemeanor aggravated indecent exposure.

He was arraigned Friday at 19th District Court and issued a $20,000 cash bond, or 10%.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 23, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Tew is listed as EMU’s associate provost and associate vice president for academic programs and services. He has been suspended indefinitely.

Here is a statement from Eastern Michigan University: