NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas will be hosting a meeting of the National Space Council Friday.

HOUSTON – NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas will be hosting a meeting of the National Space Council Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair her second National Space Council meeting, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

The event is set to begin at 2:20 PM ET.

Watch live at 2:20 PM in the video player above.

Read more: