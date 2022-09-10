Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Shamara Parler was last seen at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday (April 1) in the 19100 block of Lenore Avenue in Detroit.
Parler’s mother told officials that she is Autistic, and suffers from Bipolar Disorder.
|Shamara Parler
|Details
|Age
|31
|Height
|5′0″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.