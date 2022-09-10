Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Shamara Parler was last seen at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday (April 1) in the 19100 block of Lenore Avenue in Detroit.

Parler’s mother told officials that she is Autistic, and suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Shamara Parler Details Age 31 Height 5′0″ Hair Black Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage