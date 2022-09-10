72º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old woman

Shamara Parler last seen on April 1

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Michigan Woman, Missing Woman
Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Shamara Parler was last seen at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday (April 1) in the 19100 block of Lenore Avenue in Detroit.

Parler’s mother told officials that she is Autistic, and suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Shamara ParlerDetails
Age31
Height5′0″
HairBlack
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter