Detroit police want help finding missing 38-year-old woman

Patricia Robinson last seen on September 8

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Patricia Robinson was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in the 11700 block of Coyle Street in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and a black fanny pack.

The family told officials that she suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.

Patricia RobinsonDetails
Age38
Height5′8″
HairBlack afro
Weight216 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

