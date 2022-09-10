Detroit police want help finding missing 38-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Patricia Robinson was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in the 11700 block of Coyle Street in Detroit.
Police said she was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and a black fanny pack.
The family told officials that she suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.
|Patricia Robinson
|Details
|Age
|38
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Black afro
|Weight
|216 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.