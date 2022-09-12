Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

Police want help identifying four men accused in two home invasions and assault.

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police.

The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.

When they went outside, three or four other men entered the front of the home. While they were inside, they stole $5,000 in cash. The man who distracted the women knocked on the side door to let the men inside the home know it was time to leave.

Security video footage shows the men running from the location and entering a dark-colored Ford vehicle.

The second incident happened at 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 9. The same men returned to the home. The homeowner saw them coming up the front walkway and closed the door.

Police said the men forced their way inside the home and assaulted the woman and her daughter. The homeowner said nothing was stolen because they do not keep cash at the home anymore.

The men got into a white vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Vargo at 313-819-2866 or svargo@cityofinkster.com. Anyone who makes a tip can choose to remain anonymous.

