Michigan State University’s president has till Tuesday to resign or he will be fired, sources say

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan State University’s President Samuel Stanley has until Tuesday to resign from his position or the school’s Board of Trustees will fire him, according to the Detroit Free Press citing anonymous sources.

Stanley, who has been the university’s president for three years, is being forced out due to scandals that have taken place at Michigan State University.

Some of the investigations that are at the heart of the main issues were how Stanley handled a title ix investigation on campus after former Dean College of Business Sanjay Gupta resigned after failing to report sexual misconduct, harassment or violence.

Local4 reached out to every member of the Board of Trustees and Stanley and have not heard back from everyone.

Below is a quote from Dianne Byrum from the MSU Board of Trustees.

Stanley leaving Michigan State University would mean that the state’s largest university with a budget of $304 million would be without a leader for the third time in five years.

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon was the first to leave back in January of 2018 surrounding the Larry Nassar Scandal. Michigan State University interim President John Engler resigned in January 2019 after making insensitive comments about Nassar’s victims.

Below is a statement from The Associated Students of Michigan State University.

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

