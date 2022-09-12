Mount Pleasant Starbucks location votes to unionize

Mount Pleasant, Mich. – On Monday afternoon, Starbucks workers at the 5655 E. Pickard location found out they had won their union election.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, Mount Pleasant Starbucks employees watched the National Labor Relations Board count the votes on a zoom call, the workers voted 10-1 in favor of unionizing.

This Pickard Road location is now the 11th store in the state to win their union election.

The workers at the Mount Pleasant Starbucks said this following the election, “This union win is a show of the care we have for one another, and we are committed to protecting each other. We are ready to meet this moment. We stand together strong, and as a united front because we believe by working in partnership with one another, we can secure a safer, healthier, and happier work environment.”

