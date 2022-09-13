1 person killed after house fire on Detroit’s east side, officials say

One person has died due to a house fire that took place on Detroit's east side. The fire happened on Hoover Street between East State Fair and 7 Mile Road. The paramedics transferred two more victims from the house fire, including a child who is heading down to Children's Hospital.

“Just riding past in the area and noticed that there was a large fire and a lot of people screaming that someone was trapped inside,” said William Banks. “We managed to get the door open, and a woman and a child came running out. We were asking was there anyone inside because the flames were getting overwhelming.”

Officials say at least three or four others have been transported to the hospital due to the house fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be available as they come.