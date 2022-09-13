A big reward is being offered Monday to find the thieves who smashed their way into a Dearborn Heights business, stealing several guns inside. The first break-in happened early Sunday morning, with the thieves returning to that same business several hours later to steal even more guns.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A big reward is being offered Monday to find the thieves who smashed their way into a Dearborn Heights business, stealing several guns inside.

The first break-in happened early Sunday morning, with the thieves returning to that same business several hours later to steal even more guns.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart says nearly 50 guns were stolen from the shop on West Warren Street.

Hart says CC Coins Jewelry and Loan had 50 AK-47s, AR-15 style rifles, 9mm handguns, and Glocks are all on the streets right now.

A massive investigation is underway as a race against the clock is underway to track those weapons down.

“This is a full-court press,” said Hart. “There are just shy of 50 weapons on the street, and God only knows whose hands they are going to end up in.”

Dearborn Heights police and the ATF are putting out photos seen in the video player above of the people involved, and they came to steal the guns in shifts.

On Sept. 11 at 5 a.m., a car was driven through the front of the CC Coins Jewelry and Loan with cameras capturing images of the people involved who were inside stealing the guns.

Just after Midnight Monday, another car drove through the boarded-up front of the store to steal more weapons.

“It’s very disheartening,” Hart said. “You know someone would break into these establishments, but my first thought was, ‘where are these guns going to end up?’ There are several individuals involved, as you can see. They are there for a very brief period of time.”

$20,000 reward offered to find gun thieves in Dearborn Heights (Dearborn Heights police)

