Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class

Next Detroit Police Department Reserve Corps class is scheduled to begin in January 2023

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is launching a new Detroit Police Reserve Academy class.

The class launching on Tuesday (Sept. 13) will feature 10 candidates who will complete a 9-week Reserve Officer Training Program and join over 60 DPD Reserve officers currently serving.

Graduates of the class will function to assist certified DPD officers with their everyday duties, like providing a visible police presence, promoting community relations activities, and assisting with neighborhood and large-scale details.

The next Detroit Police Department Reserve Corps class is scheduled to begin in Jan. 2023.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

