Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class

It's been about five years since the Detroit Police Department had training for its Officer Reserve Corp Program. But all that has changed as new recruits will now spend twice a week and eight hours every other weekend learning at DPD's training.

DETROIT – It’s been about five years since the Detroit Police Department had training for its Officer Reserve Corp Program.

But all that has changed as new recruits will now spend twice a week and eight hours every other weekend learning at DPD’s training.

The trainees are regular citizens with normal jobs. While it’s not a paying gig, it’s rewarding in many other ways.

“It’s a good thing,” said reserve trainee Leroy Smith. “It’s something that I want to do because I’m tired of what we see here on the streets. I feel like I can be an asset to that.”

Smith and Alvaro Sotonorles are two ordinary men about to embark on an extraordinary journey with the Detroit Police Department as reserve police officers.

“The service for the community, I think it’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Alvaro.

Both are going through a nine-week program to become members of law enforcement. The chief of the reserves, Stephen Lewis, says it’s different than what many may think.

Ad

“Our primary job is not law enforcement and enforcing rules and traffic laws,” said Lewis. “Our job is to assist sworn officers. We’re there to help them with whatever they need to get their jobs done.”

You wouldn’t be able to tell by the looks of it, but the uniforms are identical to that of a sworn officer. As Captain Tonya Leonard- Gilbert says, the only difference is that the reserve officers are solely volunteering.

“It’s amazing to have members of the community that will be willing to volunteer and support us,” said Leonard-Gilbert.

While the reserves aren’t being paid monetarily, they have their own personal reasons for joining the force.

“I always like working around a police officer and working right next to my bank,” Alvaro said. “I was talking to them. I’m like, ‘look, I want to help a little bit.”

On the other hand, Smith, who is from Buffalo, New York, decided to offer his services following the tragic events of the Tops supermarket shooting.

Ad

“We really never had nothing like that happen in Buffalo.,” Smith said. “To see that happen on Jefferson like it did. That put a little bit more fire in me.”

Either way, The impact made on the community will be powerful.

“The fact that they would be willing to volunteer after working a day job or doing their lives is phenomenal,” Leonard-Gilbert said. “They should be commended. In our hearts, they’re heroes too.”

After the program, an induction ceremony will be held at the end of the nine weeks. Those interested in joining the reserves can call 313-596-5308 or email Dpdreservecorpse@detroitmi.gov.