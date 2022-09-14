Here’s how to sign up for emergency alerts in Detroit

DETROIT – There’s a new emergency notification system in Detroit.

Detroit Alerts 365 sends emergency notifications through the CodeRED emergency notification system, a system used nationwide.

The free system lets Detroit residents choose how they’d like to receive alerts. The alerts can come through via telephone call, text message or email.

The notifications will target specific areas where an emergency is happening. The system either uses the address you’ve entered into the system or it uses location data if you have the mobile app.

Detroit said that personal data is secure within the system.

