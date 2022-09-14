63º

Here’s how to sign up for emergency alerts in Detroit

Detroit Alerts 365 can send texts, emails and make calls

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Alerts 365 Logo. (Detroit)

DETROIT – There’s a new emergency notification system in Detroit.

Detroit Alerts 365 sends emergency notifications through the CodeRED emergency notification system, a system used nationwide.

The free system lets Detroit residents choose how they’d like to receive alerts. The alerts can come through via telephone call, text message or email.

The notifications will target specific areas where an emergency is happening. The system either uses the address you’ve entered into the system or it uses location data if you have the mobile app.

Detroit said that personal data is secure within the system.

Learn more: New alert system in Detroit allows residents to stay updated during emergencies in their neighborhoods

At the Detroit Homeland Security Office, if there’s an emergency happening in the city, officials have their eyes on it and are alerting residents with a new app.

