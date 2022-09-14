80º

New themed attractions open to public at Detroit Auto Show

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

For the first time in Detroit Auto Show history, the event is not just taking over Huntington Place but also spilling out onto the streets downtown. This year, the list of things to do and experience is more extensive than ever. The Auto Show isn’t just for kicking the tires. It’s more about actually taking them for a ride.

DETROIT – For the first time in Detroit Auto Show history, the event is not just taking over Huntington Place but also spilling out onto the streets downtown.

This year, the list of things to do and experience is more extensive than ever.

The Auto Show isn’t just for kicking the tires. It’s more about actually taking them for a ride.

