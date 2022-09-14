New themed attractions open to public at Detroit Auto Show

For the first time in Detroit Auto Show history, the event is not just taking over Huntington Place but also spilling out onto the streets downtown. This year, the list of things to do and experience is more extensive than ever. The Auto Show isn’t just for kicking the tires. It’s more about actually taking them for a ride.

DETROIT – For the first time in Detroit Auto Show history, the event is not just taking over Huntington Place but also spilling out onto the streets downtown.

This year, the list of things to do and experience is more extensive than ever.

The Auto Show isn’t just for kicking the tires. It’s more about actually taking them for a ride.

Watch the video above for the full story.

More: Biden delivers remarks about EVs during Detroit Auto Show visit

Read: 2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit