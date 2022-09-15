Warren police looking for female who robbed bank on Van Dyke Avenue

WARREN, Mich. – A person accused of robbing a Warren bank Thursday morning is still on the run.

Warren police say that at about 11 a.m. Thursday, a female dressed in all black robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue near 13 Mile Road.

UPDATE: Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren

The suspect reportedly entered the bank, approached the counter and took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee, police said. The bank employee handed over an unknown amount of money to the suspect before they fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Black female who was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, glasses and a black Carhartt baseball hat with a brown logo during the incident, and is armed with a handgun. Officials are still looking for her.

No other details have been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Detective Cpl. Lemond at 586-574-4705.

