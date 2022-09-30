Detroit woman charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit woman was charged Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Warren that occurred earlier this month.

A 33-year-old Detroit woman is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Sept. 15. Warren police say the robber entered the bank, approached the counter and then took out a handgun before demanding money from an employee.

The suspect then fled the scene with an unconfirmed amount of money.

Weeks of investigation led police to the 33-year-old woman who lives in Detroit, who is believed to be the robber. Investigators reportedly identified the woman as a possible suspect, and are in the process of executing a search warrant at her home “in hopes of obtaining additional evidence related to the bank robbery.”

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released pending arraignment, was charged Thursday, Sept. 29, with one count of bank robbery, one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm. She is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Macomb County.