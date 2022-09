A mosque at the center of controversy officially opened its doors today.

Troy, Mich. – A Muslim group in Troy celebrated the official opening of the first mosque in the city.

The mosque, located near Wattles Rd and Rochester Rd, has been the center of a legal battle between the city and the Muslim group. Opening the doors has been a long time coming.

After five years of fighting, the Muslim group is feeling joyous.

