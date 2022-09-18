Detroit police officer accidentally shot on the city’s west side -- what we know

Shawn Ley was live at the scene bringing the latest information regarding this situation.

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being shot in the leg accidentally by their partner.

The officers were dispatched on a mental health run responding to reports of a possibly suicidal person.

Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, a dog charged them in the yard. This is when one officer pulled their weapon to shoot at the oncoming dog, but hit their partner in the leg instead.

The officer is currently being treated at Sinai-Grace Hospital and is said to be stable.

This incident occurred near Hackett Street and Prevost Avenue on the city’s west side and is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.