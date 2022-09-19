A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

A Detroit resident plead with police asking them to put a stop to the gunfire around her home.

Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In the security video, you can see the shots hitting the pool and the family dog running away. The bullet holes have caused the 14,000 gallons of water to flow out of the pool.

Barton said they found four bullets in the pool the next morning.

Lisa Barton's pool (WDIV)

Not only did the pool get hit, but Lisa’s house as well, damaging the siding. She said this is not the first time this has happened, the siding on her house was replaced just weeks ago for the same reason.

Barton tells Local 4 that the gunfire is happening near Lawndale Street and Lafayette Boulevard and says she needs help from the Detroit police to finally put an end to it.