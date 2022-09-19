Family Dollar recalls condoms, pregnancy tests and more because of how they were stored

Family Dollar is recalling condoms, pregnancy tests and other other-the-counter medical devices because they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The products were stored and inadvertently shipped to stores on or around May 1, 2022, through June 10, 2022. Family Dollar has not reported any complaints or reports of illness linked to the recall. The items are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Family Dollar has notified affected stores and asked them to stop selling any affected products. If you purchased a recalled product, you can return it to the Family Dollar store without a receipt.

This recall does not apply to Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii as Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii and no Family Dollar stores in any of the other states received any products that were recalled.

If you have any questions, you can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you have a reaction or quality problem you’d like to report, you can contact FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

