Morning 4: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, 4 missing children located -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, starting Monday morning. We’ll carry special coverage of the funeral service on Local 4/NBC in Detroit starting at 5:30 a.m., through the end of the service at 12 p.m. You can also stream coverage in the video player above.
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said.
Tips for getting rid of fleas once they invade your home
A flea is a very small insect that survives by feeding on animal or human blood.
Their bites can cause itchiness and irritation. Fleas can infect people or pets with germs that cause flea-borne typhus, plague, or cat scratch disease.
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck.
A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities.