Morning 4: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, 4 missing children located -- and other news

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Parliament Square following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey

Watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, starting Monday morning. We’ll carry special coverage of the funeral service on Local 4/NBC in Detroit starting at 5:30 a.m., through the end of the service at 12 p.m. You can also stream coverage in the video player above.

Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money

A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said.

Tips for getting rid of fleas once they invade your home

A flea is a very small insect that survives by feeding on animal or human blood.

Their bites can cause itchiness and irritation. Fleas can infect people or pets with germs that cause flea-borne typhus, plague, or cat scratch disease.

4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck

Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck.

A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities.

