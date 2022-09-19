Morning rain, storms exit Metro Detroit and cold front will usher in drier air by end of day

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The early morning rain and storms have exited the area, and I do not foresee any more rain today, even though a cold front will cross the area.

Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s (28-29 degrees Celsius), but the front will usher in drier air that you’ll notice by the end of the day. Southwest winds will shift to the northwest, at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise was at 7:18 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:36 p.m.

Mostly clear and much more comfortable tonight, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius), with calm air. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday

Tuesday evening should be dry, but some thunderstorms are possible overnight Tuesday night, with lows creeping back up into the mid-to-upper-60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Wednesday is our last hot and humid day for quite a while. We’ll start partly cloudy, but an approaching cold front will generate a line of thunderstorms that crosses the area. Timing will be critical: the later the front arrives, the more we’ll heat up, the more unstable the atmosphere will be, and the better our chance for strong-to-severe storms.

Conversely, the earlier the front arrives, the lower our chances for significant storms. As of this morning, the ECMWF and UKMET (European) models advertise a later timing, while the GFS (American) and GDPS (Canadian) models suggest an earlier timing. Stay tuned -- and weather aware.

Highs Wednesday should reach the low-to-mid-80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Partly cloudy, breezy, and much colder on Thursday, with a small chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius). Yes, you read that right. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). Yes, you read that right.

Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday -- a glorious day to end the work week -- with highs in the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius).

This weekend

Saturday could start mostly cloudy (some models even hint at a stray shower), but skies should become partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with a possible shower -- but the models aren’t suggesting a very robust shower chance at this point. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).